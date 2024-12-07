Anthony Edwards Makes Steph Curry Statement After Warriors-Timberwolves

Inside The Warriors

On the second night of their back-to-back, the Golden State Warriors fell 107-90 to the Minnesota Timberwolves as they trailed by as much as 23 points on a night where their offense couldn't get going. Golden State shot below 40% from the field and 30% from three as they saw forward Andrew Wiggins exit early due to injury.

Anthony Edwards was the star of the game in San Francisco tonight, scoring 30 points with a game-high four made threes to show the NBA's all-time leader in threes made that he's got his own skills from beyond the arc. In his post-game interview, Edwards shared with ESPN the on-court interaction between him and Stephen Curry.

"He be trash talkin' out there man, for sure!" Edwards said when responding to if Curry even trash talks out on the court. While Edwards got the best of Curry Friday night, there's no denying Curry has earned his right in this league to talk trash to anyone in the league.

Curry has shown in big-time moments this year that he's got no problem running his mouth to the opposing team. Whether it was during his big fourth-quarter stretch against the Mavericks earlier this season or his late-game heroics in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 36-year-old guard remains one of the best players in the sport.

He'll have his chance for redemption on Sunday night when the Timberwolves and Warriors matchup again to cap off the weekend at the Chase Center.

