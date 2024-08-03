Anthony Edwards Makes Viral Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant Statement
Team USA defeated Puerto Rico by a final score of 104-83 on Saturday, moving to 3-0 at the Paris Olympics. Led by Anthony Edwards, Team USA got 26 points from the Minnesota Timberwolves star.
Edwards has been one of Team USA's best players through the first three games, as his 16.7 points per game currently lead the team. Kevin Durant ranks second on Team USA with 16.0 points per game, and LeBron James ranks third with 14.3 points per game.
Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Edwards praised his Hall of Fame teammates, also making sure to mention Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry even amid his unusual shooting struggles.
"Growing up watching KD and Bron go at it in the Finals, then watching Steph and Bron go at it in the Finals, it's a dream come true that I get to play alongside of those guys," Edwards said.
James, Durant, and Curry headlined this USA Basketball roster as the names were being announced, and the trio has helped lead this group to an undefeated record so far.
"They're three of the greatest players ever," Edwards added of James, Durant, and Curry. "The fact that they were letting me put on a show shows a lot, shows their character that they're willing to do anything to win the game."
