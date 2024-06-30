BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Release 12x NBA All-Star
Last season, Chris Paul was supposed to be a major X-factor for the Golden State Warriors. Less than 12 months later, and it looks like the Warriors will be releasing the 12x NBA All-Star.
According to a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Golden State Warriors are waiving Chris Paul and he will become an unrestricted free agent.
Paul's name had been linked to numerous teams like the LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors had been actively trying to trade for Paul, but it looks like no one wanted to bite his $30 million contract. Now, it's going to be fair game for anyone trying to get the services of the former superstar.
Last season, Chris Paul averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 44/37/83 shooting from the field. He played 58 games and averaged 26.4 minutes, with the majority of his games coming off the bench. While Chris Paul isn't the player that he used to be, he's still a great floor general who would be excellent off the bench. He very much wanted to return to southern California and join the Lakers or Clippers last season before getting traded to the Warriors, and it remains to be seen whether that happens this offseason.
The Chris Paul sweepstakes begins now.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green