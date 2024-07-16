BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign Former New Orleans Pelicans Player
NBA Summer League is in full swing, and several players have been making a name for themselves. While standard roster spots are very difficult to earn in Summer League, and are often awarded in training camp, players do often receive two-way contract offers after a strong showing in the summer.
On Tuesday morning it was announced by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Golden State Warriors had agreed to a two-way deal with Summer League standout Daeqwon Plowden. In his announcement on the news, Wojnarowski wrote, "Free agent G Daeqwon Plowden has agreed on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Drew Kelso of [One Motive Sports]tells ESPN. Plowden has been one of the stories of summer league — averaging 16.6 points on 54 percent shooting and 48 percent on three’s."
This is a great opportunity for Plowden, and one he earned. While he has yet to debut in an NBA game, Plowden was signed by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2022 where he played 42 games for their G League affiliate. After being waived by New Orleans, Plowden then signed with the Orlando Magic where he played 49 games for their G League affiliate.
The Warriors have not typically relied much on youth throughout their dynasty run, but have given young players more minutes in recent years, so perhaps Plowden can get an NBA opportunity on this two-way deal.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond