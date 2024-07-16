Inside The Warriors

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign Former New Orleans Pelicans Player

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly made a new signing

Joey Linn

Sep 26, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Daeqwon Plowden (29) poses for a photo during media day at Smoothie King Center.
Sep 26, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Daeqwon Plowden (29) poses for a photo during media day at Smoothie King Center. / Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

NBA Summer League is in full swing, and several players have been making a name for themselves. While standard roster spots are very difficult to earn in Summer League, and are often awarded in training camp, players do often receive two-way contract offers after a strong showing in the summer.

On Tuesday morning it was announced by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Golden State Warriors had agreed to a two-way deal with Summer League standout Daeqwon Plowden. In his announcement on the news, Wojnarowski wrote, "Free agent G Daeqwon Plowden has agreed on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Drew Kelso of [One Motive Sports]tells ESPN. Plowden has been one of the stories of summer league — averaging 16.6 points on 54 percent shooting and 48 percent on three’s."

This is a great opportunity for Plowden, and one he earned. While he has yet to debut in an NBA game, Plowden was signed by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2022 where he played 42 games for their G League affiliate. After being waived by New Orleans, Plowden then signed with the Orlando Magic where he played 49 games for their G League affiliate.

The Warriors have not typically relied much on youth throughout their dynasty run, but have given young players more minutes in recent years, so perhaps Plowden can get an NBA opportunity on this two-way deal.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News