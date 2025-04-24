Breaking: Jimmy Butler Ruled Out in Warriors-Rockets Game 2
The Golden State Warriors entered the playoffs as the seventh seed after winning their play-in tournament game, setting up a first round matchup against the Houston Rockets. While the Rockets held the second seed, the Warriors entered the series viewed as the favorites due to their playoff experience. That showed in Game 1, with the Warriors winning 95-85.
However, Game 2 likely isn't going to be the same story for Houston, as their backcourt of Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet scored just 17 points on 34 shots. With Golden State relying heavily on their duo of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, Warriors fans received bad news in the first half when one of their key stars was ruled out.
After suffering a pelvic contusion and going to the locker room for examination, the Warriors PR has announced that Jimmy Butler will miss the remainder of Wednesday's contest. Butler scored 25 points during their Game 1 victory with clutch baskets down the stretch, but exited Game 2 with three points in eight minutes.
Ever since arriving from the Miami Heat via trade at the deadline, Butler has completely transformed the Warriors. Pushing them from a fringe lottery team into the playoffs, Butler's play also positively impacted other players such as Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody, who moved into the starting lineup. With no update on the severity of Butler's injury, Warriors fans will be crossing their fingers.
If the injury isn't serious, Butler should be good to go for Golden State on their return to San Francisco for Game 3 on Saturday, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
