BREAKING: LeBron James' Injury Status Downgraded for Warriors vs Lakers
On Thursday, LeBron James was selected to his 21st NBA All-Star appearance, extending the record for most selections in league history. At 40 years old, James continues to perform at a high level, leading the Lakers to a 24-18 record in his 22nd season.
One of James' biggest rivalries throughout his career has been with the Golden State Warriors, meeting them in the NBA Finals for four consecutive seasons between 2015 and 2018.
James and Warriors superstar Steph Curry have built one of the most exciting on-court rivalries in recent memory, and Saturday's matchup between the Lakers and Warriors could be setting up another classic.
After being listed as probable with left foot injury management, James has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's matchup in Golden State. James has missed three games this season and is now in jeopardy of missing his fourth against a huge division rival.
James is averaging 23.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game this season, shooting 51.1% from the field. The Lakers are 2-1 with James sidelined this season, but could certainly use his help against a Curry-led Warriors squad on Saturday.
The Lakers have won four of their last five games, and a win against a struggling Warriors team would certainly help them build on their momentum.
The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors face off at 8:30 p.m. PST on Saturday in Golden State.
