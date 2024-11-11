BREAKING: Thunder Announce Chet Holmgren Injury Update vs. Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are currently in a Western Conference battle against one of the top teams in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder. While both teams entered the matchup without any major injuries to their core rotation, a star player went down in the middle of the first quarter which could significantly impact the outcome of the game.
In an effort to prevent a baseline drive by Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, Thunder center Chet Holmgren contested the one-time All-Star at the rim, and the result left Thunder and Warriors fans speechless.
Via Warriors on NBCS: "Chet Holmgren was injured and had to be helped off the court after contesting an Andrew Wiggins layup."
As Wiggins converted the layup, Holmgren fell hard on the floor on his right leg and grimaced in pain. After lying down on the court in pain and being attended to by the team's training staff, Holmgren was then helped by teammates Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein to the locker room as fans gave him a roar of applause.
Oklahoma City has since provided an official update on Holmgren, announcing that the star center has suffered a right hip injury and will miss the remainder of this game.
To start the season, Holmgren has averaged 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks playing in all nine of the Thunder's games so far. His 2.9 blocks per game currently rank second in the NBA heading into today.
With Holmgren ruled out for the rest of the contest, the Thunder will be without a healthy player listed at 6'10" or taller for the rest of the game. Without their leading rebounder, the Thunder will likely struggle to contain the NBA's leading rebounding team in the Warriors.
