Breaking: Warriors Expected to Sign Player After Rockets Game
The Golden State Warriors made a splash acquisition before the NBA trade deadline, sending away Andrew Wiggins, their 2025 first-round pick, and multiple other players to land Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. After a saga in Miami that saw Butler receive multiple suspensions, the Warriors landed the multi-time All-Star, and he's been a great addition through four games.
As a result of the Butler trade, Golden State opened up several roster spots that needed to be filled. For one of their open spots, the team converted rookie second-rounder Quinten Post to a rest-of-season deal. Still needing to fill in roster spots, the Warriors made another signing following their 105-98 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.
The Warriors are set to sign former ninth overall pick Kevin Knox II to a 10-day contract after the All-Star break, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Knox, who has spent time this season with the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, has averaged 19.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Drafted in 2018 out of Kentucky to the New York Knicks, Knox fell out of favor after starting 57 of his 75 games in his rookie season. Knox then went on to have stops with the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, and Portland Trail Blazers.
Now, with Knox moving into one of the vacant roster spots, Golden State still has two more roster spots to fill as a result of the Butler trade.
