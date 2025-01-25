Bronny James' Status for Lakers vs Warriors
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face off in what will be the most anticipated game of the night during the NBA's Rivals Week.
Nothing brings more anticipation to NBA fans than when LeBron James faces off against Steph Curry on a basketball court. Saturday night's game will potentially feature Anthony Edwards, Steph Curry, LeBron James, Andrew Wiggins, and more.
Unfortunately, there's one fan-favorite player who won't be available for Saturday night's game, and that's Bronny James.
The Los Angeles Lakers have listed Bronny James as out against the Golden State Warriors due to being on a G League assignment.
Bronny just had a tremendous career night in the G League on Friday night, where he put up 31 points and 3 assists.
Bronny has developed into a really solid player through his time in the G League, averaging 23 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals a game. For as much as he struggled during the preseason and on an NBA court, he's developing well in the G League.
Not only did Bronny have a career night on Friday, but he also had arguably the best dunk of his basketball career. The rookie caused a frenzy online with a poster dunk he had in the third quarter.
The Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
