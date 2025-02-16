Buddy Hield Joins Steph Curry on Historic NBA All-Star List
The Golden State Warriors have had some of the best shooters in NBA history come through the franchise, as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have proven to be two of the top marksmen the league has ever seen.
One of the more underrated shooters in league history is new Warriors guard Buddy Hield, who has consistently been a top three-point threat in the NBA. Hield took his talents to this year's NBA Three-Point Contest, attempting to join Curry and Thompson as the only Warriors to win the competitive contest.
Hield went off in the first round of the contest, dropping 31 points. With his 31-point performance, Hield tied Curry for the most points in a single round in NBA Three-Point Contest history, per StatMamba.
Hield ultimately lost to Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro in the final round by just one point, overshadowing the 31-point outburst by the Warriors sharpshooter.
Hield is having the worst season of his career, shooting a career-low 36.3% and averaging 11.5 points per game. Hield showed out in the three-point contest though, in front of the San Fransisco home crowd.
Curry is known to be the best shooter in NBA history, so Hield taking over the three-point contest to tie his single-round record is a significant feat for the veteran guard. Hield won the 2020 NBA Three-Point Contest as a member of the Sacramento Kings, and while he could not reclaim the throne, he had a historic performance.
