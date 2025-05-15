Inside The Warriors

Buddy Hield's Heartfelt Statement on Future With Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield's heartfelt statement on his future with the team

Liam Willerup

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) in the first quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) in the first quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the Golden State Warriors looked like an NBA Finals contender during the second half of the season after they acquired Jimmy Butler, their season didn't end that way, as Steph Curry's hamstring strain in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves led to their 4-1 defeat in the second round. Now, the team will head into the offseason with hopes of retooling for another run.

A player who could find himself on the roster again next season is Buddy Hield, who had a strong showing in the postseason, averaging 12.5 points per game in 12 contests while shooting 42.9% from three. Given his antics with Butler, it's clear that Hield enjoys himself in Golden State, and he confirmed that in his end-of-season interview.

"It’s the happiest I’ve ever been playing basketball," Hield said, as the Warriors are the fifth team he's played for in his nine-year NBA career. To add on top of it, Hield believes he has a great fit with the Warriors because of the benefit of playing next to other shooters. “I’m gonna keep it real, you see the value of spacing with this team.”

However, as much as Hield may want to stay in Golden State, he understands it's a business, and anything could happen. Especially given his play to end the season, the Warriors could decide to use him in a deal to acquire another All-Star caliber player.

In terms of his contract situation, Hield is set to make $9.2 million on his deal next year, with a player option for the 2027-28 season.

Related Articles

Jimmy Butler Gets Honest on Future With Warriors

New Report on Warriors Targeting Championship-Winning Center

Breaking: Steph Curry Confirms Warriors Return Date From Injury

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News