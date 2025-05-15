Buddy Hield's Heartfelt Statement on Future With Warriors
While the Golden State Warriors looked like an NBA Finals contender during the second half of the season after they acquired Jimmy Butler, their season didn't end that way, as Steph Curry's hamstring strain in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves led to their 4-1 defeat in the second round. Now, the team will head into the offseason with hopes of retooling for another run.
A player who could find himself on the roster again next season is Buddy Hield, who had a strong showing in the postseason, averaging 12.5 points per game in 12 contests while shooting 42.9% from three. Given his antics with Butler, it's clear that Hield enjoys himself in Golden State, and he confirmed that in his end-of-season interview.
"It’s the happiest I’ve ever been playing basketball," Hield said, as the Warriors are the fifth team he's played for in his nine-year NBA career. To add on top of it, Hield believes he has a great fit with the Warriors because of the benefit of playing next to other shooters. “I’m gonna keep it real, you see the value of spacing with this team.”
However, as much as Hield may want to stay in Golden State, he understands it's a business, and anything could happen. Especially given his play to end the season, the Warriors could decide to use him in a deal to acquire another All-Star caliber player.
In terms of his contract situation, Hield is set to make $9.2 million on his deal next year, with a player option for the 2027-28 season.
