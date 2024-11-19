Chaotic Final Moments of Warriors vs Clippers Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors have started their 2024-25 campaign with an impressive 10-3 record, with two of those losses coming against division-rival LA Clippers.
The Warriors and Clippers met for the second time this season on Monday night in LA, and it was just as exciting as anyone would expect from a Steph Curry-James Harden matchup. While the stars did not go off per se, as Curry dropped 26 points and Harden had a 12-point, 16-assist double-double, the Californian matchup came down to the wire in an absurd fashion.
Golden State went down by 10 with about two minutes remaining but stormed back to cut the deficit to just three points with 35 seconds to go. A Gary Payton II steal got the Warriors the ball for the final shot, but the rest was just madness as Golden State had a couple of tries at a game-tying attempt.
The Warriors ultimately took a 102-99 loss to the Clippers on the road, but the insane final possession has gone viral on social media.
Via NBA: "Warriors-Clippers last 35 seconds was MADNESS"
Via Hoop Central: "CRAZY WARRIORS VS. CLIPPERS FINISH."
Via ClutchPoints: "The last 35 seconds of the Warriors-Clippers game was INSANE
Steph Curry and Gary Payton II both missed the chance to tie the game."
Via Bleacher Report: "CLIPPERS OUTLAST WARRIORS ON FINAL POSSESSION
WHAT AN ENDING."
