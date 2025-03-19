Damian Lillard's Brutally Honest Statement After Warriors-Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks started the season vastly underaccomplishing to what fans expected from them. While there was a brief moment where it seemed like they were a top team, those feelings have disappeared again in the month of March against a shorthanded Warriors team.
On Tuesday night, it seemed like the Milwaukee Bucks were gifted a game by the basketball gods when Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sat out due to resting his back. Instead, the Bucks scored only 17 points in both the second and fourth quarters, and couldn't even score 100 points in the loss.
It was a frustrating game not just for their fans, but their entire team including Damian Lillard.
“I think we just, we’ve just got to be better," Lillard said. "We’ve got to do things, just be more intentional about what we’re doing offensively. We’ve got to do things with more force, more pace, we’ve got to help each other out more. We’ve got to screen for each other, we’ve got to cut hard, we’ve got to be aggressive, we’ve got to attack. That will really help us."
The biggest issue for Lillard is the fact that the Bucks don't have enough force in their offense. There isn't enough aggression and isn't enough intention in their movements. Simply put, the Bucks don't enforce their will.
"I think right now, our offense is not forceful enough, it’s not intentional enough, at least part of our stuff," Lillard said. "We’ve got to have pace, we’ve got to hit people, we’ve got to do those things consistently. And right now we’re not doing them well enough to have an effective offense.”
Tuesday night was game 68 for the Milwaukee Bucks, they now have only 14 regular season games left to find that force.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral