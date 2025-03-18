Damian Lillard's Injury Status for Warriors vs Bucks
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. The Warriors are on the second night of a home back-to-back, after suffering a very embarrassing loss against the shorthanded Denver Nuggets.
The Warriors unfortunately fell to the Nuggets in a final score of 114-105. Everything about the Warriors' performance was well below expectations on Monday night. One of the only bright spots of the game for Golden State was the play of Jimmy Butler.
Jimmy Butler led the way with 23 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on 50/25/60 shooting splits however it wasn't enough to compensate for the second-quarter struggles that put the Warriors in the hole.
As the Warriors face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, they face another team with multiple star players on their injury report as Damian Lillard is listed.
The Bucks have five players listed on their report, but one key name sticks out, Damian Lillard. The Bucks star guard is currently listed as PROBABLE, but he is dealing with right groin soreness.
Lillard has a tendency to show out against the Warriors since his days of being on the Portland Trail Blazers. In his 37 games against the Warriors, he has averaged 28.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on 44/40/91 shooting splits.
The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
