Dennis Schroder's Honest Reaction to Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors needed to make a move. While it wasn't the overwhelming splash that the team needed to make, they received a great guard in Dennis Schroder. As happy as Warriors fans were to receive Schroder, he was even happier to be a part of the team.
During Schroder's introductory press conference, he gave a heartfelt reaction to joining the Warriors and shared his overall enthusiasm for living in San Francisco.
"I loved San Francisco from the start. It was always great being here, playing here," Schroder said. "Seeing the fan base when they went on a crazy run, how loud it got and just, really happy to be a part of this organization. First practice, treated me like we've been here together since training camp. Everybody was real chill, cool. Chemistry I see is like on a high level. You just see it as a winning organization. To be a part of something special, it's new beginnings. So we want to make it special."
Today, Schroder lived his first day as a member of the Golden State Warriors, and it looked like he couldn't be happier. From participating in practice to engaging with the media, Schroder was all smiles and looks like he'll be a fantastic addition to the team's chemistry.
The Golden State Warriors and Dennis Schroder will have a very difficult first test ahead of them, as they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.
