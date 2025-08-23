Draymond Green Fires Back at Rockets Star's Mom Amid Social Media Feud
The NBA has seen years of playoff matchups between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors spanning a decade.
Though the Rockets have come close to knocking off the multi-time NBA champion Warriors, there is usually bad blood, and the newest iteration of the rivalry has continued that.
The Rivalry Lives On
The Warriors and Rockets met again in a thrilling seven-game series in the first round of the 2025 Western Conference playoffs, with a dramatic comeback and a challenging Game 7.
With the Warriors hot coming in, earning the 7th seed with a veteran-led team with Jimmy Butler as superstar Steph Curry's new running mate, the Rockets were fueled by their young core that emerged as a second seed in the Western Conference.
In the end, the Warriors triumphed once again after establishing an early 3-1 lead in the series. The Rockets, however, staged a comeback with a few thrilling performances, managing to tie the series. Ultimately, the Warriors' experience proved invaluable as they won Game 7, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals.
Why Are Draymond Green and Tari Eason Feuding?
The feud between Warriors star Draymond Green and Rockets forward Tari Eason has a long history of back-and-forth comments escalating before the season and continuing through the playoffs.
Going back to late in the 2023-2024 season, Eason gained attention for his antics on the bench while injured, even going as far as to post an Instagram story where he said, "Warriors, come out to play!"
In March of 2024, the Rockets defeated the Warriors, and Eason wore a shirt with the same phrase on it, which then triggered the Warriors guard Klay Thompson to say that the gesture was "lame."
During Game 4 of the 2025 first-round series, a heated altercation between Green and Eason resulted in a flagrant foul and a technical foul, respectively. Green commented postgame, saying, "If I was going to kick you in the head, I would have done it on purpose."
In the 2025 offseason, Alperen Sengun stated on a podcast that the Warriors were "whining the whole series" about fouls, and the feud was back on.
Green retaliated, saying that Sengun had "to win to say stuff like that," with Eason's mother even chiming in on social media to defend Sengun.
"Oh Dear, now it's war," she said.
Now, Green has fired back saying that the Rockets "come out playing hard as hell! 🤣🤣🤣🤣….. In a regular season game 😂😂😂😂😂😂". He continued, "Somebody tell Mama Eason, she said it was war before they took the L 🤣🤣🤣."
There are sure to be even more battles in the 2025-2026 season, with the Rockets loading up their roster and the Warriors looking to make the playoffs yet again.
