Draymond Green's Injury Status for Warriors vs Cavaliers
Fresh off of a statement win against the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors have a chance to make another bold win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Wednesday night, the Warriors handed the Boston Celtics their second loss ever of the season. It was a moment that proved that Golden State might be for real this season. Now, they face the only undefeated team in the NBA with a record of 9-0, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they may have to battle without one of their most important players. Draymond Green has officially been listed as questionable against the Cavaliers due to a right knee contusion. Brandin Podziemski is also listed as questionable along with Green.
In this early season, Green has been having the best three-point shooting of his career. Through eight games, Green has averaged 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks on 45/44/70 shooting from the field. Green's rebounding has dropped tremendously this season, but he's also spreading the floor as a much more legitimate threat.
When Draymond Green doesn't play, the Golden State Warriors have a record of 73-71, a record of 50.7%. If that number proves anything, it proves how incredibly valuable Green is to the Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France