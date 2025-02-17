Draymond Green's Massive Statement After Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors were put on alert after the Los Angeles Lakers made a blockbuster trade to land Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. After reportedly calling all around the NBA, the Warriors settled on Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler as their major trade deadline acquisition.
So far, to begin his Warriors career, Butler has impressed and has looked far different than he had with Miami this season. In four games, Butler has averaged 21.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while boasting a 3-1 record with Golden State. While a small sample size, Warriors forward Draymond Green shared a bold statement regarding the future of the team.
“I said ‘I think we’re gonna win a championship’ but I lied…," Green shared. "We are going to a win a championship.”
If Butler can continue at this level of play and elevate his game in the playoffs as he's done before many times, Golden State could become serious title contenders if some odds play in their favor. While their top three players are all 34 and older, they all have vast playoff experience to show.
While players like Butler, Green, and Steph Curry would be likely to show up in the playoffs, Golden State's success hinges on their role players and young guys stepping up when it matters most. If Jonathan Kuminga can build upon his play before he went down with an injury once he returns, the Warriors could find themselves getting hot at the right time.
