Draymond Green's Optimistic Response to Jonathan Kuminga’s Negotiation Drama
If there's one party with optimism about a potential conclusion to the Golden State Warriors' stalemate with Jonathan Kuminga, it's Draymond Green.
"Negotiations are rarely easy," Green wrote on Threads in response to a fan Monday afternoon, "but they usually get done in the end."
Green Speaks on Kuminga
Since the offseason began, Golden State and Kuminga have been locked in a stalemate over a new contract. On the table is a qualifying offer that neither wants to take; Kuminga, with higher role expectations, would rather find a new team, and the Warriors would rather a return via trade.
So far, neither option has appeared easier to achieve than the other.
"Kuminga, league sources said, still has visions of becoming an All-Star," The Athletic's Anthony Slater (now with ESPN) wrote of Golden State's holdout with Kuminga near the start of the offseason. "Not fitting into an ever-moving mid-tier rotation role."
In order to achieve such a role, Kuminga would have to crack Steve Kerr's rotation, but since Jimmy Butler III's arrival, that's proved more difficult than advertised.
Amid a minutes decrease for his teammate, Stephen Curry propped up Kuminga.
“That’s tough for any player, let alone a young guy who’s trying to figure it out in the league. So I commend him on just staying ready,” Curry said. “See what he did in the last couple of games. That’s not easy to do, not knowing if your number’s gonna be called, and then go out there and perform.”
Last year, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across 47 games. He shot 45.4 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from 3. Still, he feels he brings more to the table.
Kuminga's pride is what looms over ongoing negotiations, which hit a head in mid-August during an in-person meeting between the forward, his agent, Warriors owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy.
"Do you even want me here?" Kuminga asked the Warriors' brass, per a report by ESPN.
Golden State had the same question for Kuminga. A month later — with only two weeks remaining until training camp — the question still looms. And only Green seems to know the answer.
At the very least, he has optimism.
“Obviously, (Kuminga) has got the contract situation," Green said. "Always wishing him the best with that. I’ve been in that situation. Whether it’s here or elsewhere, I just wish him the best.”
