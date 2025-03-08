ESPN Star Claims Draymond Green is Upset Over Bronny James Comments
The Los Angeles Lakers took down the New York Knicks in overtime on Thursday night 113-109, but it did not come without some drama. Lakers superstar duo LeBron James and Luka Doncic combined for 63 points, 19 rebounds, and 20 assists in the win, while James made headlines for another reason.
During the game, James confronted ESPN star analyst Stephen A. Smith, who was sitting courtside. James confronted Smith to address his negative comments about his son, Bronny James, telling the analyst to stop talking about him.
Smith took to his show on Friday to talk about his exchange with James but revealed an interesting detail about Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green cutting ties with him after his negative comments toward Bronny.
"I've heard that a few players were upset with me about [talking about Bronny]," Smith said. "I think one player in particular was Draymond Green, who I haven't spoken to since. He has no desire to speak to me, primarily because of this I suppose."
Smith has a huge influence over the basketball media world, so any negative comments about Bronny can potentially be a bit extreme. Many NBA players receive criticism, and Bronny should not be exempt from that because he is LeBron's son, but most of the negative comments he receives are just unfair.
The 20-year-old guard did not get a full year of college, was drafted 55th overall, and has still been showing out in the G League. Green, who is good friends with LeBron, is simply sticking up for the young guard who has far too much pressure on him.
