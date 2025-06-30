Ex-Lakers, Warriors Guard Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are adding a point guard with Kyrie Irving set to miss a portion of the 2025-26 season. With an abundance of talent on the roster, the Mavericks can stay afloat in the playoff picture now following this recent move.
ESPN's Sham Charania reports D'Angelo Russell is signing with the Dallas Mavericks. The two-year deal is worth $13 million. Mavericks officials and CAA Co-Heads of Basketball Austin Brown, Aaron Mintz, and Antonio Russell reached the new contract after free agency began on June 30th.
Russell spent last season on the Brooklyn Nets, his second stint with the team. Russell averaged 12.9 points on 36% shooting from the field and 29% from three. He added 5.6 assists per game.
The Mavericks were in need of a point guard after Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL on March 3rd against the Sacramento Kings. It is unknown when Irving will be back on the floor. In his ten seasons, Russell has averaged 17.3 points on 36% shooting from three and 5.7 assists.
The Mavericks will be Russell's fifth team. He previously played with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Brooklyn.
Along with Russell, the Mavericks have Klay Thompson, Max Christie, Jaden Hardy, and Brandon Williams as the guards under contract. After trading away Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, the Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft lottery and were able to add Cooper Flagg as the number one overall pick.
Related Articles
Ex-Warriors, Kings Coach Emerging As Top Knicks Coaching Candidate
New Report On Top Jonathan Kuminga Trade Destinations
New Report on Warriors Linked to NBA Champion, Key Celtics Big