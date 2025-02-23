Inside The Warriors

Ex-Warriors GM's Statement on Controversial Luka Doncic Report

Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on from the court against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
A year ago, no one would have thought Luka Doncic's conditioning would have become one of the most polarizing topics in the NBA.

While no one should be doubting the tenacity of an MVP candidate who just took his team to the NBA Finals last season, it's become a huge center of conversation after reports of the Dallas Mavericks being unhappy with Doncic's conditioning.

According to a conversation from former Warriors GM Bob Myers, the Los Angeles Lakers are refuting everything that the Mavericks are saying about Doncic.

"Talking to Rob Pelinka, the Lakers' GM. He said Luka is a fantastic teammate so far, Myers said. "A lot of the conversation out of Dallas when he got moved was he didn't work hard. That's not what I'm hearing from talking to them. He's putting all the work in."

Earlier this month, Dallas Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont essentially called out Doncic's conditioning in a public statement to Brad Townsend.

“If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with — Jordan, Bird, Kobe, Shaq — they worked really hard, everyday with a singular focus to win. And if you don’t have that, it doesn’t work… You shouldn’t be apart of the Dallas Mavericks," Dumont said.

When it comes to Luka Doncic's conditioning, it's essentially going to be a battle of he-said, she-said for the next few years. Whoever wins a championship first between Doncic and the Mavericks will be the winner of that contest. One thing is for sure though, it seems like those high up in the Mavericks simply just didn't like Doncic.

