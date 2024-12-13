Ex-Warriors NBA Lottery Pick Announces Retirement From Pro Basketball
The odds of becoming an NBA player are extremely slim, nevertheless just becoming a professional basketball player. Not only do you have to be good enough to play in college (in most cases), you have to play well enough in college and avoid any career-altering injuries in order to make it to the next level. While plenty of players make the pros and fade out rather quickly, a small percentage are able to make a career out of it.
The 2008 NBA Draft class welcomed several notable stars, such as MVPs Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook, as well as plenty of quality role players who were established players for over a decade. The Golden State Warriors held a lottery selection that draft, and their selection just announced he'll be retiring from professional basketball.
2008 14th overall pick out of LSU, Anthony Randolph, has announced his retirement from professional basketball at the age of 35.
After six years in the NBA spread across the Warriors, Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Knicks, Randolph took his talents overseas and established himself as a top player there playing seven seasons with Spanish club Real Madrid.
Randolph appeared in 96 regular season games for the Warriors after being drafted, earning 38 starts and having his career-best season with 11.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 2009-10. The 6-foot-10 forward also played for the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks in his NBA career.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion