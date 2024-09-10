Fomer Warriors Coach Breaks Silence on Klay Thompson Leaving Team
Mark Jackson may not have been the head coach of the Golden State Warriors when Klay Thompson won his four championships with the team, but the former head coach was there for Thompson's formative years with Curry. As such, Jackson has always had a sentimental hope that Klay would finish his career with the team.
During an episode of the "SWAY'S UNIVERSE" podcast, Mark Jackson opened up about Klay Thompson leaving the team for the Dallas Mavericks. Jackson openly admitted that he hoped Klay would have finished his career with the Golden State Warriors.
"I think in an ideal world Klay Thompson finishes his career with the Golden State Warriors, but you know how this business is," Jackson said. "The loyalty only works one way, and that's not a knock to the Warriors. That's just the way the sports is.
Even though Klay Thompson may no longer be a member of the Warriors, Mark Jackson still has love for him. In fact, Jackson believes that Klay will do very well on the Dallas Mavericks.
"Klay Thompson is going to be fine and is a great pickup for the Dallas Mavericks," Jackson said. "Unfortunately, he didn't end his career with the Golden State Warriors, but that's not the way the world works. I'm proud of Klay Thompson."
For Golden State Warriors fans, seeing Klay Thompson in another jersey will be a very surreal moment. As surreal as it is for fans, it'll feel even crazier for his former teammates like Steph Curry.
