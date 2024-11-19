Former Celtics Champion Calls for Draymond Green Suspension
There's no doubt that Draymond Green has established himself as one of the most polarizing players in the NBA throughout his career. Whether he's getting technical fouls, ejections, or just being outspoken, Green is a player you either love or hate.
Last week, in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green got into an altercation with Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey. After Green committed a turnover and fell to the floor, he grabbed Edey by the ankle in what appeared to be an attempt to slow him down. This action didn't sit well with people, including former Boston Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins, who aired his thoughts on ESPN's First Take.
"I actually think Draymond should be suspended for an extended period of time," said Perkins. "This could have been a season-ending injury...there's no room, no place in our game for those type of actions."
The league did upgrade the foul to a flagrant 1 from a personal foul on Green, giving him his 16th regular season flagrant foul and 22nd when including the postseason. Additionally, Green received two technical fouls during the game, bringing his career total to 125.
While Perkins does suggest an extended suspension for Green, it wouldn't be the first time that has occurred. Last season, Green got into an altercation with Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, leading him to serve a 12-game suspension, where he had to meet with numerous league representatives to try and mitigate these issues.
