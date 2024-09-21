Golden State Warriors Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is entering his 14th NBA season. Butler has spent the last five seasons of his career in Miami, making two All-Star teams and winning two Eastern Conference championships.
There have been no indications from Miami or Butler that they are looking to move on from their five-year partnership, but the six-time NBA All-Star can become a free agent after this season. Drawing some attention to this on an episode of The TK Show, Sam Amick of The Athletic said the Golden State Warriors are a team interested in Butler.
Via Amick: “You need the wheels to fall off somewhere. Like you said, not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise. A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer. That name comes to mind.”
Butler made an Instagram post on Thursday that included seven photos/videos from what looks like an offseason vacation.
Via Butler: “I’m the captain now”
Butler’s post has over 220 comments, many of which have come from Warriors fans.
Via iammbackdanger: “come to @warriors pls”
Via marvenmich: “Future Warrior🫡💙💛”
Via rebelpcustoms: “Come to Golden State we love you!!!”
Via ligaorve: “Gsw baby!!”
Via catitabetty: “Livin his best life b4 going to the warriors”
Needless to say, many Warriors fans want to see Butler come to Golden State and play alongside Steph Curry.
