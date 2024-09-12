Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Fans React to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson made an Instagram post.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Klay Thompson is entering his first NBA season with the Dallas Mavericks after spending 11 with the Golden State Warriors. This change is something many fans are still getting used to, as it once seemed impossible for the dynasty trio of Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green to split up.

A lot led to Thompson’s eventual departure from Golden State, but none of that will ever take away what he and the organization accomplished together. A four-time NBA champion, Thompson is a Warriors legend.

Looking to help bring Dallas their first championship since 2011, Thompson shared a post on his Instagram story of him watching “2011 Dallas Mavericks road to The NBA Finals” on YouTube.

Mavericks fans loved the post from Thompson, but Warriors fans have mixed feelings about it.

Via warriorsworld: “Still doesn’t feel real”

Via chanodesigns: “Klay… this hurts. lmao”

Via goodnewsfromCJ: “First time I see Klay in a different uni I might throw up fr”

CurryMuse on X added a gif of Curry looking emotional:

Needless to say, it’s going to take a while before Warriors fans and the rest of the NBA world are used to seeing Thompson in a Mavericks jersey.

Selected 11th overall by Golden State in 2011, Thompson made five All-Star teams and broke several records in addition to his four championships.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News