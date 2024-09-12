Golden State Warriors Fans React to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Klay Thompson is entering his first NBA season with the Dallas Mavericks after spending 11 with the Golden State Warriors. This change is something many fans are still getting used to, as it once seemed impossible for the dynasty trio of Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green to split up.
A lot led to Thompson’s eventual departure from Golden State, but none of that will ever take away what he and the organization accomplished together. A four-time NBA champion, Thompson is a Warriors legend.
Looking to help bring Dallas their first championship since 2011, Thompson shared a post on his Instagram story of him watching “2011 Dallas Mavericks road to The NBA Finals” on YouTube.
Mavericks fans loved the post from Thompson, but Warriors fans have mixed feelings about it.
Via warriorsworld: “Still doesn’t feel real”
Via chanodesigns: “Klay… this hurts. lmao”
Via goodnewsfromCJ: “First time I see Klay in a different uni I might throw up fr”
CurryMuse on X added a gif of Curry looking emotional:
Needless to say, it’s going to take a while before Warriors fans and the rest of the NBA world are used to seeing Thompson in a Mavericks jersey.
Selected 11th overall by Golden State in 2011, Thompson made five All-Star teams and broke several records in addition to his four championships.
