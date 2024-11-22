Golden State Warriors Fans React to Trade Report on Star Center
The Golden State Warriors entered this season facing a lot of criticism for their inability to land Steph Curry an established co-star during the offseason. Surprising many with their start to the season, Golden State entered play on Friday with the best record in the Western Conference (11-3).
Despite this hot start, many expect the Warriors to be buyers at the trade deadline. Rather than continuing to use a 12-man rotation all season and into the playoffs, Golden State could possibly look to consolidate some depth at the deadline for a front-end rotation player.
It is already the time of year when certain players start circulating trade rumors, and one recent report has the attention of Warriors fans. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer during a Bleacher Report app stream, Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas is “definitely” available for trade.
The replies and quotes to this post are filled with Warriors fans intrigued by the idea of adding Valanciunas via trade.
Via @CigarCurry: "Hes a Warrior"
Via @TrustRange_: "Make that calllll!!!!"
Via @klayvsthewrld: "Omg he’s a warrior"
Via @fchibuzo23: "@warriors pls i beg u we need a bigman"
Via @LosSoWavyy: "warrior"
Via @nikotaughtyou: "Warriors FC what we saying, yes or no??"
Golden State could use a center like Valanciunas, but it will be interesting to see if they need to outbid a team like the Los Angeles Lakers for his services.
