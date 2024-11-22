Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Fans React to Trade Report on Star Center

The Warriors could be buyers at the NBA trade deadline.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) at Smoothie King Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) at Smoothie King Center. / Matthew Dobbins-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors entered this season facing a lot of criticism for their inability to land Steph Curry an established co-star during the offseason. Surprising many with their start to the season, Golden State entered play on Friday with the best record in the Western Conference (11-3).

Despite this hot start, many expect the Warriors to be buyers at the trade deadline. Rather than continuing to use a 12-man rotation all season and into the playoffs, Golden State could possibly look to consolidate some depth at the deadline for a front-end rotation player.

It is already the time of year when certain players start circulating trade rumors, and one recent report has the attention of Warriors fans. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer during a Bleacher Report app stream, Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas is “definitely” available for trade.

The replies and quotes to this post are filled with Warriors fans intrigued by the idea of adding Valanciunas via trade.

Via @CigarCurry: "Hes a Warrior"

Via @TrustRange_: "Make that calllll!!!!"

Via @klayvsthewrld: "Omg he’s a warrior"

Via @fchibuzo23: "@warriors pls i beg u we need a bigman"

Via @LosSoWavyy: "warrior"

Via @nikotaughtyou: "Warriors FC what we saying, yes or no??"

Golden State could use a center like Valanciunas, but it will be interesting to see if they need to outbid a team like the Los Angeles Lakers for his services.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News