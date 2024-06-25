Golden State Warriors GM Breaks Silence on Klay Thompson's Free Agency
The Golden State Warriors have a plethora of issues to figure out this offseason, but the first and biggest one is Klay Thompson's free agency. It's an issue that remains ongoing and has been seemingly filled with passive-aggressive drama.
Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. spoke to the media in a pre-NBA draft press conference on Monday where he opened up on all the Klay Thompson drama.
“We want him back,” Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said. “We've said that all along. Hopefully he'll come back. But as far as the specifics and discussions and those types of things, I think it's important to keep in-house and that stuff. When we figure out a solution to all that, we'll have news for you.”
If Klay Thompson were any other player on the Warriors without a legacy, the organization would likely be letting him walk. However, Klay helped built the Golden State Warriors and that's what makes the decision even harder.
“I think I'm reasonable, I'm rational,” Dunleavy said. “That's how I'm always going to operate. But to say a guy like Klay Thompson, who has meant so much to this franchise, to completely strip the emotion away from it, I think that's almost impossible. But this is a business. We'll talk through things and continue to talk through things. We are hopeful, but we'll see. We've got to figure things out.”
In all honesty, Dunleavy's quotes sound a bit alarming. It sounds like the two parties are still very far off from making a deal. It's very clear that both parties have a lot to figure out before making any true movement.
