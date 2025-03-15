Golden State Warriors GM's Strong Statement on Jimmy Butler Trade
The Golden State Warriors entered the new year in a puzzling spot with their franchise. With NBA legend Steph Curry only getting older and the rest of the roster just not being enough to compete for a championship, the front office felt the pressure to make a move to acquire a star. After not making deals for Lauri Markkanen and Paul George in the summer, they landed their guy in Jimmy Butler.
Since the acquisition, Golden State has become one of the top teams in the NBA, with nine wins over its last ten games. Still, with a chance to climb further up the standings and earn home-court advantage in the playoffs, Jonthan Kuminga's recent return only makes it better. Talking to HoopsHype recently, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. shared his thoughts on the move.
"I think there’s a talent level that he brings that we needed at the top of the roster,” Dunleavy Jr. told HoopsHype. “There’s also a presence, a competitiveness, and an IQ. We need all those things on the court and in big moments."
The Warriors have only lost two games since landing Butler, and one of those he was inactive in against the Philadelphia 76ers.
"I think it raises the level of all of our players," Dunleavy Jr. added. "Not only our role players but also Steph and Draymond to know they’ve got another guy with them that they can look around and feel like, 'Alright, we’ve got a chance. '”
Golden State will welcome the New York Knicks on Saturday for a primetime ABC matchup, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
