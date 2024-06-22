Golden State Warriors Reportedly Preparing for Big Trade
The Golden State Warriors are entering a pivotal summer. With a roster that has proven to be inadequate, Golden State must make some substancial changes in order to seriously reenter championship contention next season.
In a recent report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, it was revealed that Golden State is actively seeking larger-scale upgrades using Chris Paul's expiring $30M salary that becomes fully-guaranteed on June 28th.
"They’ve been actively searching for paths to larger-scale upgrades, using Chris Paul’s non-guaranteed $30 million contract as a flexible tool," Slater wrote. "There’s been talk with Paul about possibly pushing that guarantee date back from June 28 into July, if necessary, per league sources, which would only be telling Thompson to wait longer."
Slater added that Golden State is also not expected to waive veteran center Kevon Looney, despite speculation suggesting otherwise, as his $8M salary could also be used to help facilitate a trade. As Slater indicated, Golden State is clearly preparing to make a significant trade, but it remains to be seen what type of return they are after, and who would be willing to part with such a return.
What this offseason approach also does, as Slater added, is push free agent Klay Thompson further down Golden State's list of offseason priorities. Depending on Thompson's market, it seems his future in Golden State is very uncertain.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green