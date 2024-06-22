Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Reportedly Preparing for Big Trade

The Golden State Warriors could put together a large NBA trade package

Joey Linn

Nov 18, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) congratulates guard Klay Thompson (11) after he was fouled by a Oklahoma City Thunder s player during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
The Golden State Warriors are entering a pivotal summer. With a roster that has proven to be inadequate, Golden State must make some substancial changes in order to seriously reenter championship contention next season.

In a recent report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, it was revealed that Golden State is actively seeking larger-scale upgrades using Chris Paul's expiring $30M salary that becomes fully-guaranteed on June 28th.

"They’ve been actively searching for paths to larger-scale upgrades, using Chris Paul’s non-guaranteed $30 million contract as a flexible tool," Slater wrote. "There’s been talk with Paul about possibly pushing that guarantee date back from June 28 into July, if necessary, per league sources, which would only be telling Thompson to wait longer."

Slater added that Golden State is also not expected to waive veteran center Kevon Looney, despite speculation suggesting otherwise, as his $8M salary could also be used to help facilitate a trade. As Slater indicated, Golden State is clearly preparing to make a significant trade, but it remains to be seen what type of return they are after, and who would be willing to part with such a return.

What this offseason approach also does, as Slater added, is push free agent Klay Thompson further down Golden State's list of offseason priorities. Depending on Thompson's market, it seems his future in Golden State is very uncertain.

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

