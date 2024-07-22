Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign Talented Three-Point Shooter
While so much of the focus in NBA free agency is understandably placed on the big names, there are often marginal moves that end up making a significant impact. This can take place when teams make a signing to fill their final roster spot, or even when players on a two-way contract end up contributing at the NBA level.
Every season there are players that end up making an impact after not making headlines in the offseason, which is why every roster decision is important. For the Golden State Warriors, their standard roster is mostly finalized, but they recently agreed to a training camp contract with G League forward Jackson Rowe, per Keith Smith of Spotrac.
Rowe spent last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's G League affiliate. In 16 Showcase Cup games, Rowe showed off his impressive three-point shooting ability, converting on 28 of his 54 attempts from deep (51.9%). This was a significant improvement from the 35.8% that Rowe shot from three-point range in his 31 regular season G League games last season, but the 6-foot-7 forward does have a solid track record as a three-point shooter.
In his final season at Cal State Fullerton (2019-20), Rowe knocked down 40.7% of his three-point shots on 4.3 attempts per games. This translated to international play, where Rowe converted on 42.9% of his threes in six games for Roanne of the LNB Pro A league in the 2020-21 season.
This shooting at 6-foot-7 makes Rowe an intriguing player, as he has also shown some impressive athleticism during NBA Summer League:
Rowe will have an opportunity to show more of what he is capable of during Golden State's training camp.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond