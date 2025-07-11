Warriors Star Steph Curry's Golf Celebration Goes Viral
While the Golden State Warriors' young talent gets reps in Las Vegas, Steph Curry is back home in Ohio attracting a crowd with every swing.
Both Curry and LeBron James agreed to participate in the American Century Championship — a three-day tournament in Ohio — this weekend as part of the large "celebrity" demographic. Other notable attendees include Derek Carr, George Kittle and Aaron Rodgers.
Of them, Curry is perhaps the most prepared. But he wouldn't admit it.
"I play a decent amount," he told NBC Sports, "but nobody ever says: 'I play enough golf or practice enough.' So as long as I have a good idea of what I'm trying to do, then I can just live with the results."
Curry spent his first day on the course mimicking James, but when he wasn't going after his longtime friend, he was celebrating his own success. One such celebration made waves on social media.
Curry won the ACC in 2023 during a run that included the tourney's first-ever hole-in-one on Hole 7. Now, the point guard is looking for more hardware. He knows it won't come easy, however.
"I've learned playing in this tournament for what 10, 11 years," Curry began, "you have expectations ... it's almost like pulling an all-nighter for a test, trying to cram everything."
Still, he's looking forward to competing once again. And doing perhaps some more celebrations.
"I'm excited to be back," he said. "This energy is unlike anything other, anything I have you can experience in golf."
