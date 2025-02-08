Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Chicago Bulls for the second and final time in the regular season on Saturday night.
In the previous matchup, the Warriors came out over the Bulls in a blowout 131-106 victory. Steph Curry led the Warriors in the win totaling 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists on 42/42/0 shooting splits.
The Warriors recently made waves with a trade that brought Jimmy Butler to the team and he is cleared to make his debut Saturday.
The injury report for the Warriors has three players listed: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Gui Santos.
Jonathan Kuminga is listed as OUT with a right ankle sprain.
Moses Moody is probable with a bilateral lower back strain and Gui Santos is questionable with left knee patellar tendonitis.
The Bulls have six players listed on their report: Lonzo Ball, Talen Horton-Tucker, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Adama Sanogo, and Dalen Terry.
Lonzo Ball is QUESTIONABLE with influenza
Talen Horton-Tucker is questionable with left lower leg periostitis, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Adama Sanogo is out with a left knee contusion, and Dalen Terry is questionable with a left knee contusion.
The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls will face off Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
