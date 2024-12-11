Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets NBA Cup Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets face off in an NBA Cup West Quarterfinals game that should not disappoint. These two teams do not like each other, and every time they face off, it's been fun to watch. There are a combined seven players listed on the injury report for both teams.
The Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, and De'Anthony Melton. Andrew Wiggins is questionable with right ankle impingement, Moses Moody is out with left knee patellar tendonopathy, and De'Anthony Melton is out with left ACL surgery. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga are all listed as available against the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets have four players listed on their injury report: Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams, Jae'Sean Tate, and Cam Whitmore. Alperen Sengun is questionable with left knee soreness, Steven Adams is questionable with right knee injury recovery, Jae'Sean Tate is questionable with lower back pain, and Cam Whitmore is questionable with a left wrist contusion. Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and Fred VanVleet are all listed as available against the Warriors.
Somehow, the Golden State Warriors own a 15-game winning streak over the Houston Rockets that began on March 17, 2021. It hasn't mattered whether or not the Warriors were struggling, they've always found a way to beat the Rockets.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets face off at 9:30 p.m. EST tonight.
