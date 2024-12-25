Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at the Chase Center in their first meeting of the season. Last season, the Warriors took the series three games to one, while the Lakers took the series three games to one the year before. Christmas Day games are always highly anticipated, but this game holds more weight than most due to the star power of Steph Curry and LeBron James.
The Warriors are coming into this game with a relatively clean injury report with one player listed: Gary Payton II.
Gary Payton II is currently listed as questionable with a left calf contusion.
The Lakers have seven players listed on their injury report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood.
LeBron James is currently listed as questionable with left foot injury management.
Anthony Davis is questionable with a left shoulder contusion.
D'Angelo Russell is also questionable with a left thumb sprain.
Jaxson Hayes is out with a right ankle sprain/contusion, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with a left hamstring strain, Jarred Vanderbilt is out due to recovery from right foot surgery, and Christian Wood is out while he recovers from left knee surgery.
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
