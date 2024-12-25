Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

There are multiple All-Stars listed on the injury report in the Warriors vs Lakers Christmas game

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the third quarter in game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs conference semifinals round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the third quarter in game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs conference semifinals round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at the Chase Center in their first meeting of the season. Last season, the Warriors took the series three games to one, while the Lakers took the series three games to one the year before. Christmas Day games are always highly anticipated, but this game holds more weight than most due to the star power of Steph Curry and LeBron James.

The Warriors are coming into this game with a relatively clean injury report with one player listed: Gary Payton II.

Gary Payton II is currently listed as questionable with a left calf contusion.

Gary Payton II of the Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Lakers have seven players listed on their injury report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood.

LeBron James is currently listed as questionable with left foot injury management.

Anthony Davis is questionable with a left shoulder contusion.

D'Angelo Russell is also questionable with a left thumb sprain.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D'Angelo Russell of the Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1), forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (6) sit on the bench during a timeout during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jaxson Hayes is out with a right ankle sprain/contusion, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with a left hamstring strain, Jarred Vanderbilt is out due to recovery from right foot surgery, and Christian Wood is out while he recovers from left knee surgery.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Reacts to Golden State Warriors Trade

NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Warriors-Lakers

Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends $175M Lakers Superstar to Warriors

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News