Steph Curry's Final Status for Warriors-Lakers Preseason Game
The Golden State Warriors opened their 2025 preseason against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the two Pacific Division rivals are set to face off again on Sunday night. The Warriors have started their preseason action with a 2-0 record, but will have their hands full against the Lakers on Sunday.
In their first meeting this preseason, the Lakers were playing without LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Marcus Smart, while the Warriors put a near-full-strength product on the floor. Steph Curry and Moses Moody were both wildly impressive for the Warriors in that win over the Lakers, combining for 33 points on 12-16 shooting in just 15 minutes each.
On Sunday, however, the tables will be turned.
Steph Curry's status
After playing in Golden State's first two preseason games, superstar point guard Steph Curry is set to miss Sunday's game against the Lakers. Curry, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, and Moses Moody will all be sidelined against the Lakers.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Curry is banged up heading into Sunday's game, leading to the decision to sit him, but he will likely return for their next game on Tuesday.
"No Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford or Moses Moody tomorrow in Los Angeles. Curry is banged up, per Kerr, but plan is to play Tuesday in Portland," ESPN's Anthony Slater reports.
Of course, the Warriors will always play it safe with Curry, especially in the preseason, and they seem to be going all-in on a rest night for their stars. Guys like Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski will still be suiting up for the Warriors on Sunday, but the team will be severely short-handed against the Lakers.
Fans would typically be lining up out the door to see the Warriors and Lakers match up, regardless of whether it's preseason. However, Curry and Butler are joined by LeBron James on the sideline, taking out some star power for the big-name meeting. The Lakers will have Austin Reaves and Marcus Smart active, but Luka Doncic's status is still in the air.
The Curry-less Warriors will face off against the Lakers on Sunday night in Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m. ET.