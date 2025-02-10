Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are visiting the Milwaukee Bucks for their first meeting of the regular season on Monday night.
The two teams have split the season series 1-1 in the last four seasons. The Warriors are coming off a much-needed win against the Chicago Bulls after dropping back-to-back games against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. The new look Warriors are currently 1-0 in the Jimmy Butler era.
The Warriors have been teetering around the .500 mark for some time now and a win Monday night against the Bucks should be a high priority for this team to get them back over .500.
In the Warrior's last game, Steph Curry led both teams with 34 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists on 53/50/75 shooting splits. However the Warriors may be looking to their newest addition, Jimmy Butler, to help carry the scoring load in Monday night's game.
The Warriors have two players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga.
Steph Curry is QUESTIONABLE with left quad soreness.
Jonathan Kuminga is OUT with a right ankle sprain.
The Bucks have four players listed on their report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, and Pat Connaughton.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT with a mild calf strain and will miss the All-Star Game as well.
Damian Lillard is QUESTIONABLE with right hamstring soreness.
Brook Lopez is probable with a right shoulder contusion and Pat Connaughton is questionable with a left calf strain.
The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks will face off Monday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
