Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are heading to their state's capital to take on the Sacramento Kings. Both teams have won three of their last five games and are currently tied in the standings with 28 wins and 27 losses. Needless to say, a win here will go a long way for either team.
Friday night's game will be the third meeting between the two teams, with the prior two games going in favor of the Kings. Considering their current standings, the Warriors will need to win here and the next meeting to avoid losing the season series and the tiebreaker with the Kings.
Both teams have gone through a reshuffling of key players in their rosters, and this will be the first meeting with the new additions of Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine.
Andrew Wiggins led the way for the Warriors in the last game with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on 40/45/80 shooting splits. The Warriors will be looking to have Butler fill that role Friday night as he is averaging 21 points in the four games he has played so far.
The Warriors are coming into Friday night's game with only two players listed on the report: Jonathan Kuminga and Yuri Collins.
Jonathan Kuminga is OUT with a right ankle sprain but continues to make progress on his recovery.
Yuri Collins is out on G League assignment.
The Kings are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing no players on it.
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
