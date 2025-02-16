Heat Star Makes Controversial Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins Statement
There's no denying that Jimmy Butler is one of the greatest players in Miami Heat history. Throughout his tenure, Butler took the Heat to two NBA Finals and one Eastern Conference Finals.
As great as Butler's tenure with the Heat was, he finished it in the most dramatic way possible. The type of exit Butler had is one that could have easily rubbed his teammates the wrong way. While they won't outwardly say it, Tyler Herro's response in an interview about Butler strongly hints that.
During an interview with Yoav Modai of Sport5ii, Herro was asked if it was disrespectful for Andrew Wiggins to have Jimmy Butler's number on the Miami Heat.
"Andrew Wiggins getting the same number as Jimmy Butler, that seemed normal for you or do you think it's disrespectful to a Heat legend," Modai asked.
Herro's response was one that may upset Butler fans.
“Jimmy is definitely a Heat legend, but I feel with how things transpired over the last couple of months… I think 22 can be worn again," Herro said.
Regardless of how ugly a player's tenure with a team ended, Pat Riley is understanding of legacy. There's a reason why he retired Michael Jordan's number in the Miami Heat arena, and Butler's number should also be retired in the same arena.
Without Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat would have been nowhere during the post-LeBron James years.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns