How Warriors' Near Drastic Decision Motivated Steph Curry
Going back to 2009, Steph Curry had many questions surrounding him and the Golden State Warriors.
Before the accolades, the championships, the recognition, and the stardom, many questioned if Curry's college game would be able to translate to a more physical NBA.
Over his first five seasons with Golden State, he averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game with an NBA All-Rookie First Team nod, NBA All-Star selection, All-NBA Second Team selection, and back-to-back NBA 3-point field goals leader accomplishments in 2013 and 2014.
Even through multiple ankle injuries, and a year cut short to only 26 games in the 2011-2012 season, there were doubts about Curry's fit with Monta Ellis, the Warriors' starting guard in the backcourt.
Curry Opens Up About Draft Day
On an episode posted to Curry's YouTube page titled “All-Access With Stephen Curry In New York City,” he revealed the details of his first days with the Warriors on a panel.
"Our PR director, a guy named Raymond Ridder...he runs outside the parking deck. He's like, 'Steph I got to tell you something like you might hear it.' This is before real like live breaking news updates, X, all that stuff. It's like you might have to go back and watch the news to hear it," Curry said.
"But he's like, 'You might hear something about what Monta said about y'all...He said, 'You know, two small guards can't win together,'" Curry explained.
Even at Media Day in 2009, Monta Ellis had his doubts and was very outspoken about the pairing of Curry with him in the backcourt.
"You can't put two small guys out there and try to play the 1 and the 2...You just can't do it," Ellis said.
Ellis' Message Motivates Curry
The Warriors' superstar mulled over Ellis' words, using them as motivation instead of seeing them as a negative quote.
"And him being like the vet, him saying that, it gave me a choice, right? Like to your point of do I sulk, do I go demand for a trade? Do I like act like this is a personal like shot at me? Like, how do I take what's happening in this situation and, to your point, still find a sense of, you know, perspective and joy around it? That whole ride home, that's all I thought about. I was like, I can't let this rob me of an amazing accomplishment."
The two played together for two full seasons, and while Ellis was right about the pairing, being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in March of 2012, the rest is history when it comes to Curry.
Multiple MVP awards, four championships and multiple All-Star appearances later, Curry found his new backcourt running mate in Klay Thompson and revolutionized the game of basketball with the three-point shot.
