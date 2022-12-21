Injury Report: Warriors Without Several Key Players vs. Nets

The Golden State Warriors are in a tough spot right now. Already without Steph Curry for the next few weeks, the team is still without Andrew Wiggins, and will be missing even more key players in Wednesday's game vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

In addition to Curry and Wiggins, the Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala vs. Brooklyn. Young center James Wiseman could be joining this group as well, as he is currently questionable with a sprained thumb.

The Warriors will be up against a fully-loaded Brooklyn Nets team, as their only absences are their G-League players. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons are all expected to play vs. Golden State, as the Nets look to extend their current NBA-best win streak to seven games.

Brooklyn has been playing the best basketball in the NBA as of late, but their competitors in the Eastern Conference have been keeping pace. Currently at the 4th seed, Brooklyn is chasing a Cleveland team that has won four straight, while also trying to separate themselves from a Philadelphia team that has won five straight. Much unlike the mediocrity of the Western Conference, the East is dominant.

Because the West has been so average this season, the Warriors have not fallen into an impossible hole to escape. While 15-17 and the 11th seed looks grim, the Warriors are just three games back from the 5th seed in a congested Western Conference. Finding ways to win without Steph is going to be key.

