Jason Kidd's Unexpected Steph Curry Statement Before NBA Finals Game 5
The Dallas Mavericks avoided elimination and a sweep with their Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics, securing a blowout to extend the NBA Finals at least one more game. It was an impressive showing for the Mavericks, as they came out with a level of desperation that allowed them to jump all over the Celtics.
In addition to the play of Luka Doncic, an interesting development in this game was the play of veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who went off for 15 points on 5/7 from deep once the game was mostly decided. This was a breakout performance from Hardaway, who had been struggling prior to this game, and it was a showing Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd compared to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.
"He looked like Ray [Allen] and Steph [Curry]. So we’re gonna need that here in Game 5," Kidd said of Hardaway Jr.'s Game 4 performance. "... Hopefully, he’s able to knock down those same shots."
It will be interesting to see if this performance from Hardaway Jr. earns him an increased role in Game 5, because as previously mentioned, he had struggled mightily prior to Game 4. That said, it will be all hands on deck for the Mavericks in this elimination game, as they will be up against a motivated Celtics team and an energetic Boston crowd that is ready for a championship.
