Jason Kidd's Unexpected Steph Curry Statement Before NBA Finals Game 5

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said this before Game 5 vs. the Boston Celtics

Joey Linn

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Mavericks avoided elimination and a sweep with their Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics, securing a blowout to extend the NBA Finals at least one more game. It was an impressive showing for the Mavericks, as they came out with a level of desperation that allowed them to jump all over the Celtics.

In addition to the play of Luka Doncic, an interesting development in this game was the play of veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who went off for 15 points on 5/7 from deep once the game was mostly decided. This was a breakout performance from Hardaway, who had been struggling prior to this game, and it was a showing Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd compared to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

"He looked like Ray [Allen] and Steph [Curry]. So we’re gonna need that here in Game 5," Kidd said of Hardaway Jr.'s Game 4 performance. "... Hopefully, he’s able to knock down those same shots."

It will be interesting to see if this performance from Hardaway Jr. earns him an increased role in Game 5, because as previously mentioned, he had struggled mightily prior to Game 4. That said, it will be all hands on deck for the Mavericks in this elimination game, as they will be up against a motivated Celtics team and an energetic Boston crowd that is ready for a championship.

Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

