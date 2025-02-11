Jimmy Butler Joins Kevin Durant on Historic Warriors List vs Bucks
It's safe to say that the Jimmy Butler trade has been an early success for the Golden State Warriors. So far, the Warriors have gone 2-0 since Butler joined the team, with two solid wins against the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.
Granted, the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Warriors still got the job done to finally get back over .500.
On Monday night against the Bucks, Butler put up 20 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals on 33.3% shooting from the field, but 12/15 shooting from the free throw line.
Butler actually joined elite company during his first two games with the Warriors, achieving something only Kevin Durant and Guy Rodgers have accomplished.
Butler joined Durant and Rodgers as only three Warriors players in history to put up 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 10+ assists in their first two games with the team.
Butler's game has been everything that the Golden State Warriors have needed. The Warriors have needed someone to help reduce the volatility and Butler's ability to consistently get to the free-throw line is exactly that.
The Warriors are in the midst of playing three games in four nights, going up against the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets. So far, the team is 1-0 on that stretch heading into the All-Star break.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
