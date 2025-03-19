Jimmy Butler Makes Warriors History vs Bucks
The Golden State Warriors made a splash at the 2025 NBA trade deadline by acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, and the risky move has already paid off.
The Warriors quickly signed Butler to a two-year extension worth $110 million to keep him in Golden State, and he has proved his worth ever since. Through 17 games with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 17.2 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds, leading them to a 15-2 record.
With superstar guard Steph Curry sidelined on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler stepped up. Butler scored 24 points with 10 assists and 8 rebounds, shooting 6-13 from the field.
With an impressive all-around performance in a huge win over Milwaukee, Butler also reached a historic mark.
Butler has become the fastest player in Warriors history to record 100+ rebounds and 100+ assists, doing so in just 17 games.
Throughout his career, Butler has proven to be a high-level scorer, but since coming to Golden State, the star forward has understood his role and started doing the other things more. Butler has become more of an all-around player on both sides of the court, especially since playing next to Curry takes much of the offensive responsibility off of his shoulders.
The addition of Butler has certainly taken the Warriors into championship contention, especially when he is playing at this high of a level.
