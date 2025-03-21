Jimmy Butler Makes Warriors History vs Raptors
The Golden State Warriors barely scraped by the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, winning 117-114 to avoid the home upset.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, superstar point guard Steph Curry left the game with a pelvic contusion in the third quarter of Thursday's game, but Golden State found other ways to win without him.
The Warriors were primarily led by all-around performances from Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, as the newest Golden State star had a historic performance.
Butler dropped 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists, notching his second triple-double in his short Warriors tenure. Butler became the fastest Warriors player in franchise history to record multiple triple-doubles.
Despite a poor 4-15 shooting night, Butler found other ways to contribute, even tallying two steals and two blocks onto his stat line to show his two-way versatility.
Butler has already recorded two triple-doubles in just 18 games since getting traded to the Warriors, averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 assists, and 6.2 rebounds in that span. Butler has already proven to be the ideal complement to Curry and Green and has done enough to take the Warriors into title contention.
Immediately after the trade, the Warriors gave Butler a two-year, $110 million extension to stay in Golden State, but thankfully, the six-time All-Star is proving that he is worth it.
With Curry's status unknown going forward, the Warriors will desperately need Butler to step up if his superstar teammate has to miss more time.
