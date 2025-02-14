Jimmy Butler's Strong Statement After Warriors-Rockets
Through four games, Jimmy Butler has brought the Golden State Warriors everything that the team could have wanted.
The team has a renewed sense of life, as evidenced by going 3-1 before the NBA All-Star break. Despite winning three out of the last four games, Butler isn't satisfied with the results - he wants more.
“When you put a bunch of good basketball players together on the floor, they always figure out a way to win. We should be 4-0," Butler said after the win against the Rockets. "I’m not going to lie to you. Sick to my stomach because of it since I got here. But we’re going to figure it out.”
That hunger Butler shows is exactly why Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors wanted him on the team. Draymond Green sang Butler's praises about the swagger he brings to the Warriors.
“He’s helping revitalize what we’ve got here," Green said. "The belief amongst this team now that he’s arrived as opposed to what it was before he got here — it’s night and day.”
The Golden State Warriors desperately needed a shot of adrenaline as they were struggling to remain .500. Jimmy Butler has brought that adrenaline and more, but what it'll be interesting to see is how the team can handle any rough patches moving forward.
For now, they've been winning too much to have to worry about that.
