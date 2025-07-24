Jonathan Kuminga in 'No Rush' for Deal With Warriors: Report
The Golden State Warriors have yet to make a move this offseason, with the end of July coming soon. When it all comes down to it, everything appears to be on hold until Jonathan Kuminga's situation with the Warriors is resolved, whether that be a return to the Bay Area or a sign-and-trade to move off the 22-year-old forward.
Kuminga's fourth season in the NBA was filled with ups and downs, but ended on a high note with his scoring efforts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals. Appearing on ESPN, NBA insider Shams Charania provided the latest update on where things stand with Kuminga and Golden State.
"I saw Jonathan Kuminga this morning at a workout in Miami. He's in good spirits, he had a good workout." Shams said. "He did tell me though, that he is in absolutely no rush on doing a deal with the Warriors right now, and he is not accepting their current offers."
Reports have indicated that Kuminga is seeking a deal in the $30 million range annually, while the Warriors would prefer to be closer to $20 million annually, a similar situation to that of Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls.
"He added that he wants to continue to explore options with his agent, Aaron Turner. Whether that's continuing conversations with the Warriors, but also, sign-and-trade options that are available," Charania added.
In the case of a sign-and-trade deal, the Warriors would only have 50% of Jonathan Kuminga's outgoing salary count in what can be returned to them, meaning they couldn't sign-and-trade him for a $30 million player without including matching contracts.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React To Warriors Star Steph Curry's Comments on Retirement
NBA Star Steph Curry Gets Honest About Relationship With Drake