Jonathan Kuminga's Monster Dunk in Lakers-Warriors Goes Viral
Christmas is a day filled with some of the best NBA highlights of the season. In a game filled with LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Anthony Davis, it was Jonathan Kuminga who had one of the biggest moments of the night.
During the second quarter of the Warriors vs Lakers Christmas game, Kuminga had a monster posterizing dunk on multiple Lakers players. The moment came at the perfect time, as the Lakers were going on a 7-0 run prior to Kuminga's dunk. Kuminga's highlight play was posted on nearly every major social channel.
Via @ESPN: "JONATHAN KUMINGA, OH MY GOODNESS."
For as viral as the clip went on X, it was even bigger on Instagram. In under an hour on ESPN's Instagram, the dunk gathered more than 75,000 likes.
The NBA highlighted the play as well, gathering another 25,000 likes in under one hour.
Through 26 games this season, Kuminga is averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 44/33/61 shooting from the field. He's seen his role be adjusted numerous times from starter to bench player and heard his name be mentioned in numerous trade scenarios. Despite that, Kuminga is still playing with the ferocity needed to put the league on notice.
Jonathan Kuminga's desire for this season was to be an All-Star caliber player worthy of a max contract. Averaging only 25.4 minutes a game, it seems like it's time for Kuminga to get some more minutes.
