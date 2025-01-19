Jordan Poole Makes NBA History in Wizards-Warriors
Coming out of Michigan, NBA draft analysts in the media were not high on guard Jordan Poole. Spending two years with the Wolverines, he helped lead the team to the Sweet 16 in 2019 but had his most memorable moment in 2018 when he hit a game-winner against Houston in the Round of 32.
Regardless, Poole would go on to be selected 28th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft to the Golden State Warriors with a chance to learn behind one of the best backcourts in the NBA. After spending four years in San Francisco, Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.
On Saturday night, Poole returned to Golden State and made history with a game-high scoring night.
Per the Wizards, Poole is now the only player from the 2019 NBA Draft class with 900 career three-pointers.
Via Wizards PR: "Wizards guard Jordan Poole has connected on his 900th career three-pointer in tonight's game, becoming the first player from the 2019 NBA Draft class to do so."
While Golden State walked away with the 122-114 win over the Wizards, Poole scored 38 points and became the first player from his draft class to reach 900 career threes. For a draft class that features shooters like Tyler Herro, Darius Garland, and Cameron Johnson, it's an impressive feat for the 25 year old.
Heading into this game, Poole was averaging a career-high in points with 21.4, assists with 4.8, and steals with 1.6. While Washington holds the NBA's worst-record as they eye their chance to land Duke phenom Cooper Flagg, Poole has proved to the Wizards and around the league he can be a quality starting guard.
Golden State finishes the two-game dame series against the Wizards with a sweep, as the two teams will have to wait till next season before Poole faces his former team again.
